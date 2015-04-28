STOCKHOLM, April 28 Concentric :

* Operating income for Q1: MSEK 117 (77), including negative goodwill of MSEK 15

* Net sales for Q1, excluding Alfdex: MSEK 623 (496)

* Orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during the second quarter of 2015, were in line with the sales levels of the first quarter of 2015, indicating stable end-customer demand

