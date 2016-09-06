FRANKFURT, Sept 6 German 3D printing group
Concept Laser has been put up for sale by its founder, who wants
to benefit from the boom in demand for the technology, adding to
a flurry of deals in the sector, people familiar with the matter
said.
Chief Executive Frank Herzog, who founded Concept Laser in
2000, has mandated advisory boutique PJT to find a buyer
for the company, they said.
3D printing has been used to build prototypes for decades
but has begun to catch on in industrial mass production in
recent years for products such as dental crowns, medical
implants and light aircraft parts.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)