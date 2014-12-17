BRIEF-Cisco appoints Brenton Saunders, CEO Of Allergan Plc, to board of directors
* Cisco appoints brenton l. Saunders, chairman, president and ceo of allergan plc, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Dagia Sp. z o.o. Tanita S.K.A. reduces its stake in the company to 3.28 pct from 6.55 pct Source text for Eikon:
* Citron Research's Andrew Left says he is flat Tesla right now, "which probably means it will go down" - CNBC
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.