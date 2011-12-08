* Cuts 2011 rev view to $126-$128 mln from $132-$136 mln
Dec 8 Conceptus Inc said Chief
Executive Mark Sieczkarek resigned, and the birth-control
specialist cut its full-year revenue outlook for the third time,
citing weakness in its Europe and U.S. markets.
Conceptus, the developer of a minimally-invasive, permanent
birth-control procedure called Essure, now expects to post
revenues of $126-$128 million, down from its prior estimate of
$132-$136 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a
revenue of $132.1 million in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"The timing of their update to guidance is likely related to
the change at the senior management level," Roth Capital analyst
Matt Dolan told Reuters.
The company also said its full-year adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is
likely to be lower than the $20-$22 million it forecast in
October.
"The continuing deterioration in the European economic
environment has resulted in increased softness in procedure
volumes in France and Spain, which are our two largest overseas
markets," the company said in a statement.
Under the company's Essure contraceptive method, inserts are
placed in a woman's fallopian tubes non-surgically to prevent
sperm from reaching the egg.
Separately, Conceptus said Keith Grossman will replace
Sieczkarek. Grossman served as a managing director at the
private equity firm TPG.
Conceptus, which was founded in 1992, also said it no longer
expects to comply with certain financial covenants under its
credit facility and has decided to terminate the facility.
The company, which has not used the facility yet, however,
said it may have to use part of its $99.8 million cash reserves
to repay some of its debt in February.
Conceptus shares were down 4 percent at $11.77 on Thursday
on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $10.86 earlier in the
morning.
