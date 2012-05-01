May 1 Concert Wealth Management, a start-up firm that works with independent advisers, has added its latest recruit from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch in Illinois.

Veteran adviser Leslie Ferrone, who had been with Merrill for more than 15 years, left the firm on Friday to go independent and set up her own firm with Concert Wealth. At Merrill, Ferrone was a financial adviser and assistant vice president. She is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

"I wanted to go back to my roots," Ferrone said on Tuesday. "I didn't want the big bank-brokerage model anymore. I wanted to be able to work with individuals regardless of the size of their account."

Ferrone said the introduction of new client account minimums at her old firm was one factor that led to her decision to go independent.

Ferrone, who started her career on the retail side in the late 1980s with Dean Witter Reynolds, said she has developed a diverse client base over the years with an age range of 26 to 90.

"My client base is about as eclectic as my shoe collection," she said.

Concert Wealth Management, based in San Jose, California, has added at least three longtime former Merrill advisers since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

The firm also added two-decade Merrill veteran Brad Stratton, who joined Concert in Kansas in February, and 14-year Merrill veteran Myles Pritchard, who joined the firm in California in March.

Concert Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Officer Felipe Luna. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)