Sept 17 After more than a decade at Merrill
Lynch, veteran adviser Kevin Stophel decided to leave the Bank
of America-owned brokerage to set up his own independent
wealth management firm in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Stophel, who left Merrill last Thursday, said he made the
move to be able to have greater independence in offering
financial planning and investment advice more in line with his
clients' interests, rather than feel pressured to push any
particular bank products to them.
"The reality is that everything at the end of the day was
tied to selling a product," Stophel said of the environment at
his old firm. "Very often it was products that my clients didn't
need."
Stophel, who moved with fellow former Merrill adviser
Matthew McCoy, said he was initially approached by several other
big bank-owned brokerage firms that offered him attractive
recruiting packages.
Merrill confirmed the departures but declined to comment
further.
"If I am truly going to be able to provide client-centric
planning, I would need to change the type of business structure
that I'm associated with," Stophel said. "I looked for a clean
break."
Stophel and McCoy managed about $90 million at Merrill.
Together, they formed independent wealth management firm
KumQuat, LLC, in partnership with registered investment adviser
firm Concert Wealth Management.
San Jose, California-based Concert Wealth is a subsidiary of
Concert Global Group Ltd and works with independent advisers who
also function as business owners. Since the start of the year,
Concert has added a number of veteran brokers from major Wall
Street firms, offering them support in running their own
practices.
"I had looked at other national RIA (registered investment
adviser) companies that were more well-known, but I felt that a
smaller, newer company was a better fit," Stophel said.
Stophel said he plans to add two more advisers to his team
and one full-time support staff member by June 2013.