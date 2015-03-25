SANTIAGO, March 25 Chile's Concha y Toro, one of
the world's biggest wine brands, continued its rapid growth in
2014, with core earnings rising over 50 percent as both exports
and prices increased.
Full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization were 84 billion pesos ($136 million) on sales of
583 billion, the company reported late Tuesday. Both figures
were slightly above Thomson Reuters forecasts.
Concha y Toro, the owner of the Casillero del
Diablo label, U.S. brand Fetzer Vineyards, and a sponsor of
soccer club Manchester United, has aggressively marketed its
wines abroad, and exports total around 70 percent of its
production.
It has been a net beneficiary of recent currency
fluctuations, with the Chilean peso weakening some 13 percent
against the dollar last year.
At the same time, the average price for a liter of wine in
the external market rose 1.9 percent to $3.47 in 2014, the
company said.
Its shares opened on Wednesday morning up 0.5 percent to
1,273 pesos apiece, valuing the company at around $1.5 billion.
($1 = 619.6000 pesos)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)