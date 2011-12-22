(Follows alerts)

Dec 22 Oil-focused explorer Concho Resources Inc said it will buy assets in the Wolfberry play from Petroleum Development Corp for about $175 million to expand its acerage in the Permian Basin in Texas.

The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, will add over 170 identified Wolfberry drilling locations and about 10,800 gross acres to Concho's acreage.

Texas Permian is one of Concho Resources' core properties. The area accounted for about 31 percent of the company's total proved reserves as of Dec. 31, 2010.

The Wolfberry play is an oil-rich zone. A number of companies, including Berry Petroleum and Linn Energy , are increasing their positions in the shale.

Concho expects 2012 production of 27.5-28.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), slightly higher than the 27-28 million mmboe it forecast earlier.

Separately, Petroleum Development, which is exiting the Wolfberry play, said it will use proceeds from the deal to pay off debt and improve liquidity.

Shares of Concho, valued at $9.66 billion, were up 2 percent at $94.90 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Petroleum Development shares were up 2 percent at $36.51 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)