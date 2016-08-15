(Adds details)

Aug 15 Concho Resources Inc said on Monday it would acquire about 40,000 net acres in the core of Midland Basin in Texas for about $1.63 billion from privately held Reliance Energy.

The purchase is part of Concho's plans to expand its core Midland Basin acreage to over 150,000 net acres and production of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd).

The deal includes 10 MBoepd from 326 vertical wells and 44 horizontal wells, only one of which was completed in 2016, Concho said.

Concho said the deal is for about $1.1 billion in cash and 3.96 million of its shares. The company intends to fund part of the cash portion through a share sale.

The company separately said on Monday it would offer 9 million shares in an underwritten public offering.

The Concho deal indicates that some oil producers are still willing to spend on acquisitions.

SM Energy Co said last week that it would pay more than $980 million to double its holdings in the prolific Permian Basin in Texas.

Evercore and Vinson & Elkins LLP advised Concho on the deal.

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal adviser to Reliance Energy. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)