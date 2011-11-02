* Q3 adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.07

Nov 2 Concho Resources reported quarterly results that beat market expectations, helped by higher production, and the oil-focused explorer said it had acquired acreage for $330 million.

For July-September, the Midland, Texas-based company posted a profit of $356.2 million, or $3.44 a share, up from $20.8 million, or 22 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 cents a share.

Operating revenue almost doubled to $454.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.07 a share, on revenue of $416.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter production rose three-fourths to 6.3 barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The company forecast 2012 production of 27-28 million mmboe.

Separately, the company signed deals with different parties for acquiring acreage in the Delaware Basin for about $330 million.

Concho shares were trading down 2.4 percent at $93.67 in after the bell. They closed at $96.06 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)