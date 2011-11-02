* Q3 adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.07
* Q3 operating revenue $454.5 mln
* Inks multiple deals for $330 mln
Nov 2 Concho Resources reported
quarterly results that beat market expectations, helped by
higher production, and the oil-focused explorer said it had
acquired acreage for $330 million.
For July-September, the Midland, Texas-based company posted
a profit of $356.2 million, or $3.44 a share, up from $20.8
million, or 22 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 cents a share.
Operating revenue almost doubled to $454.5 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.07 a
share, on revenue of $416.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter production rose three-fourths to 6.3 barrels
of oil equivalent (mmboe).
The company forecast 2012 production of 27-28 million mmboe.
Separately, the company signed deals with different parties
for acquiring acreage in the Delaware Basin for about $330
million.
Concho shares were trading down 2.4 percent at $93.67 in
after the bell. They closed at $96.06 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)