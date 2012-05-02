GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
* Concho Q1 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $1.12
* Concho Q1 rev up 41 pct at $507.8 mln vs est $490.9 mln
* Penn Virginia Q1 adj loss/shr $0.15 vs est loss $0.25/shr
* Penn Virginia Q1 rev rise 23 pct to $84.4 mln
May 2 Oil-focused explorer Concho Resources reported a first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by a 42 percent rise in operational costs.
The costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties increased to $578.6 million from $407.4 million.
The Midland, Texas-based company posted a profit of $31.1 million, or 30 cents per share, down from $42.6 million, or 42 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 a share.
Operating revenue rose 41 percent to $507.8 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.12 per share, on revenue of $490.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter production rose 36 percent to 6.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
Earlier in the day, smaller peer Penn Virginia Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by an 87 percent rise in production.
The company posted net loss of 15 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts had expected a loss of 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $84.4 million, above expectations of $82 million.
Concho's shares, which have gained about two-thirds of their value in the past seven months, closed at $105.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Shares of Penn Virginia, valued at $238.6 million, closed at $4.98. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.