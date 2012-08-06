* Second-quarter adj EPS $0.78 vs est $0.99

* Second-quarter oper rev down 3 pct at $432.8 mln

Aug 6 Oil-focused explorer Concho Resources Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a surge in operational costs.

The Midland, Texas-based company's second-quarter profit rose to $319.3 million, or $3.07 per share, from $232 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share.

Operating revenue fell 3 percent to $432.8 million.

The results included a $394.8 million unrealized mark-to-market gain on commodity derivatives and $8.4 million of leasehold abandonment.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $467.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties rose 26 percent to $87.7 million. Costs from depreciation, depletion and amortization rose 43 percent to $141.5 million.

Second-quarter production rose 21.4 percent to 6.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Separately, Goodrich Petroleum Corp posted a wider quarterly loss due to lower natural gas output.

The company's net loss for the second quarter widened to $4.7 million, or 13 cents per share, from $1.4 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 21 percent to $41.3 million.

Concho shares, which have gained about 41 percent of their value in the past ten months, closed at $89.17 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Goodrich Petroleum shares closed at $10.86 on the same exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee and Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)