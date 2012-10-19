By Silvia Ognibene
GROSSETO, Italy
GROSSETO, Italy Oct 19 A pre-trial hearing in
Italy this week on the sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise
ship that cost 32 lives has put the responsibility for the
disaster squarely on the shoulders of Captain Francesco
Schettino, prosecutors said on Friday.
Schettino is accused of manslaughter, causing the shipwreck
and abandoning ship before the evacuation of more than 4,000
passengers and crew was complete. He has admitted making
mistakes but says he should not be the only person blamed.
"The pre-trial hearing has confirmed the responsibilities
that we identified, above all with regards to Schettino," chief
prosecutor Francesco Verusio said on the last day of the
closed-door hearing in Grosseto, referring to the accusations
levelled against the captain.
While accepting blame for causing the 114,500-tonne
Concordia to crash into rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio on
Jan. 13, Schettino argues he managed to prevent a worse disaster
by steering into shallow water after the impact.
He also says management at the ship's owner Costa Cruises, a
unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp, knew its ships
regularly came in close to the island to "salute" senior
officials on land - the manoeuvre that led to the crash.
The company has rejected the accusations and also denied
suggestions made during the hearing that generator equipment was
faulty or that it had been responsible for delays in informing
authorities on shore of the accident.
Verusio said the hearing had also shown that the damaged
ship's move into safer shallow waters was not due to any action
on the captain's part but was down to "God's will".
Schettino's lawyer Bruno Leporatti said on Friday that the
court hearing had gone "better than we had expected and from
where we started off".
For example, he said, it was significant that the role of an
Indonesian helmsman was being investigated.
The defence team says the helmsman misunderstood orders
given by Schettino to avoid the rocks off Giglio island. They
said earlier this week that an expert report showed the
captain's orders may not have been carried out correctly and,
had they been, the accident may have been avoided.
Schettino, who appeared more tense on Friday than earlier in
the week, said he was not scared that he might go to prison.
"I am only scared that the truth will not come out," he told
reporters.
Costa Cruises said in a statement that it had been
recognised during the hearing as a company that "implements
exhaustive procedures that comply with national and
international provisions".
Following the pre-trial hearing, a judge will now decide if
there is enough evidence to warrant a trial. Prosecutors said on
Friday they hoped to wrap up their investigations by the end of
this year.