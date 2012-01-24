LONDON Jan 24 Passenger ship operators
should tighten up safety procedures and crew training standards
to prevent a repeat of the Costa Concordia shipwreck,
potentially the costliest marine insurance loss on record,
shipping insurers said on Tuesday,
"In the past, we have raised and discussed a number of
issues that will definitely come out of this investigation, like
evacuation procedures, crew competence, stability issues, safe
navigation issues," Ole Wikborg, president of the International
Union of Marine Insurance, told reporters at a press conference
in London.
"We welcome the opportunity to maybe make a change in the
legal environment that regulates this type of business."
The Costa, a cruise liner carrying over 4,000 passengers and
crew, ran aground and capsized off the Italian coast on Jan. 13,
killing at least 16.
Analysts have said the disaster could cost the insurance
industry up to $1 billion, displacing the 1989 Exxon Valdez
disaster as the biggest shipping loss insurers have ever
absorbed.
The International Maritime Organization has said it will if
necessary re-examine safety rules for passenger vessels in the
wake of the Costa Concordia disaster, although some shipping
executives believe there is little appetite for change in the
industry.
There have been questions in particular over the quality of
training given to entertainment and hospitality staff on cruise
liners, after it emerged that two thirds of the stricken
vessel's crew were in these categories.
The IUMI's Wikborg said there was no guarantee the Concordia
disaster would push up shipping insurance prices, as many
underwriters in the highly fragmented marine insurance industry
could be unaffected.
"If there is a sufficient number of underwriters who are
not affected by this loss, then there is no incentive for the
whole market to tighten up," he said.
Underwriters and analysts have previously said the Concordia
shipwreck would likely put the marine insurance industry into
loss almost before the year has begun, increasing pressure on
insurers to raise their prices.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)