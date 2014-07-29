July 29 Travel software provider Concur
Technologies Inc said it added Airbnb Inc and Uber
Technologies Inc to its network to improve business travel and
streamline expenses.
Shares of Concur, whose main consumer brand is TripIt, rose
nearly 3 percent on Tuesday.
Online home rental service Airbnb, which has grown into a
$10 billion business, promotes itself as offering reasonably
priced accommodation for visitors in nearly 200 countries.
Uber, a car service that allows users to summon a ride on
their smartphone, is being valued at $18.2 billion in just four
years since its 2010 launch.
Concur has more than 20,000 corporate customers in over 150
countries.
Concur's shares gave up some of their gains and were up 1.6
percent at $92.39 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
