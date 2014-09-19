BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
(Corrects first paragraph to show deal is for cash, not shares)
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German business software maker SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies Inc in a cash deal valued at $7.3 billion.
SAP said in a statement it would offer $129 per share, a 20 percent premium over the Sept. 17 closing price.
Based on 57 million outstanding shares, the offer for Bellevue, Washington-based Concur is valued at $7.3 billion. Including debt, the offer represents an enterprise value of about $8.3 billion, SAP said.
The Concur board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2014 or the first quarter 2015, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, SAP said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Gregorio)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.