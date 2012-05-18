SEOUL May 18 Gas-rich Qatar expects its
condensate production to exceed its crude output 'very soon',
even while it produces its maximum OPEC quota of oil, the Gulf
Arab country's energy minister said on Friday.
Qatar, one of the OPEC's smallest producers, is producing a
about 1.45 to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and
condensate together on average, Qatari energy minister Mohammed
al-Sada told reporters in Seoul.
"Condensate side gradually has been increasing to the level
that it is almost now equivalent to the crude oil, and may
exceed in the coming few years. In fact, very soon it will
exceed - more of gas production," al-Sada said.
Asked about a possible increase in its crude oil production,
he said: "We are producing actually all the amount we could
produce. We are sticking to our OPEC quota from oil...We are
producing full capacity of condensate."
Over bilateral meeting agreements with South Korean economy
minister, Qatari minister said the two countries have agreed to
consider a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum International
and state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) "to explore new
projects anywhere in the world especially in shale gas."
South Korean economy ministry said earlier on Friday that it
asked Qatari energy minister, also chairman of state-run Qatar
Petroleum, to produce more oil to export to Korean refiners.
The Korean economy ministry said in a statement that its
minister Hong Suk-woo expressed concerns about the potential for
global oil price rises as EU insurance bans on Iran oil tankers
are likely to go into effect.
"He asked Qatari energy minister al-Sada, also chairman of
QP, to increase Al-Shaheen oil output and export more to Korean
refiners who import the oil via term deals," the ministry
statement said.
It noted Korean refiners import 75 percent of 100,000 bpd of
Al Shaheen available for term sales, while a total of 300,000
bpd of Al Shaheen is available for both spot and term sales.
Iran exports most of its 2.2 million bpd of oil to Asia, and
its main buyers are China, India, Japan and South Korea.
South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports fell by more than 20
percent to 195,000 bpd in the first quarter of this year, led by
a 40 percent cut in its import in March, data from state-run
Korea National Oil Corp showed last month.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho)