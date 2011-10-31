FRANKFURT Oct 31 A plane operated by German
carrier Condor bound for the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada
made an emergency landing in Hamburg on Monday after a bird
strike damaged an engine.
Shortly after taking off from Hamburg, a bird struck the
Boeing 757's left jet engine, which then failed, said a
spokesman for Condor, owned by London-listed tourism group
Thomas Cook .
The 245 passengers and eight crew were uninjured, he said.
Bird strike is relatively common at low altitudes, according
to European aircraft maker Airbus , which says on its
website that pilots may encounter 2-5 bird strikes during their
careers.
The most well-known case was in January 2009, when a bird
strike effectively disabled both engines of an Airbus A320
leaving New York's LaGuardia airport and forced an emergency
landing in the Hudson River.
Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger glided the crippled US
Airways plane onto the water in what is known as the "Miracle on
the Hudson".
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)