FRANKFURT Oct 31 A plane operated by German carrier Condor bound for the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada made an emergency landing in Hamburg on Monday after a bird strike damaged an engine.

Shortly after taking off from Hamburg, a bird struck the Boeing 757's left jet engine, which then failed, said a spokesman for Condor, owned by London-listed tourism group Thomas Cook .

The 245 passengers and eight crew were uninjured, he said.

Bird strike is relatively common at low altitudes, according to European aircraft maker Airbus , which says on its website that pilots may encounter 2-5 bird strikes during their careers.

The most well-known case was in January 2009, when a bird strike effectively disabled both engines of an Airbus A320 leaving New York's LaGuardia airport and forced an emergency landing in the Hudson River.

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger glided the crippled US Airways plane onto the water in what is known as the "Miracle on the Hudson". (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)