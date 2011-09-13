* Says found high grade silver at San Martin property
* Shares rise as much as 15 pct
Sept 13 Shares of Canada's Condor Resources Inc
rose as much as 15 percent on Tuesday, a day after the
base metal miner said it discovered high grade silver at its
Peru project.
Condor's shares were trading up at 27 Canadian cents on
Tuesday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The stock was
one the top gainers on the exchange, with more than 300,000
shares changing hands by 1020 ET.
A total of 99 of the 145 samples from the Condor's San
Martin property returned silver assays with values in excess of
15 grams per tonne, the company said in a statement.
Condor, which also has properties in Chile, said it plans to
conduct an geophysical survey at the property soon.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)