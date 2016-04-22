FRANKFURT, April 22 Lufthansa is seeking a partnership with or a complete takeover of holiday carrier Condor to further expand its low-cost Eurowings business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Talks with Condor parent Thomas Cook have been going on since at least January, they said.

Lufthansa, Condor and Thomas Cook all declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Paul Sandle in London; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)