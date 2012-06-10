FRANKFURT, June 10 German airline Condor, a unit
of tour operator Thomas Cook, plans to expand its fleet
thanks to strong demand for package tours, Thomas Cook Germany's
chief told weekly magazine Focus.
Condor "is very successful with its niche strategy in long
distance routes" and is building up its fleet "successively with
additional aircraft", said Peter Fankhauser.
The package tours airline posted a profit of 70 million
pounds ($107.92 million) last year.
"I don't need to tell you what kind of performance that is,"
he said.
Airlines across the world have been battered by weak demand
and high jet fuel prices, plunging many into the red.
Australia's Qantas Airways warned of its first
annual net loss since it was privatised in 1995, sending shares
to a record low, while Singapore Airlines - the
world's second largest carrier - swung to an unexpected
fourth-quarter loss.
Airlines like Condor will be crucial for the civilian
aircraft operations of Boeing and EADS.
A summer battle for aircraft orders is underway in the
global jet industry, which gathers in Beijing on Sunday for the
first of two crucial events in two months, pitting the world's
largest planemakers against each other in a race for deals worth
$50 billion at catalogue prices.
($1 = 0.6486 British pounds)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)