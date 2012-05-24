NEW YORK May 24 A leak on a natural gas
pipeline in Mount Vernon, New York, has disrupted supplies to
several utilities in the New York City area, according to
utility company websites.
New York power and gas company Consolidated Edison Inc
said it is looking for the source of the leak, which is
on a line in Mount Vernon. Con Ed added that customers were not
affected by the leak.
Mount Vernon is in Westchester County, north of New York
City.
Con Edison operates the power and gas system in New York
City and Westchester County.
National Grid Plc, which operates the natural gas
system on Long Island, said in a web posting that Con Edison's
Hunts Point compressor station in the Bronx would be shut due to
the leak.
In addition, Orange and Rockland said it was asking
marketers to move natural gas deliveries on the Tennessee
pipeline -- which runs from the Gulf coast of Texas to New
England -- to the Columbia or Algonquin pipelines, effective
immediately.
Con Edison unit Orange and Rockland operates in Orange and
Rockland counties on the west side of the Hudson River across
from Westchester.
A spokesman for the Tennessee pipeline, which is owned by El
Paso Corp, said there was not a leak on its pipeline.
Kinder Morgan Inc will complete its acquisition of El
Paso on Thursday.
Officials at Orange and Rockland were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino, Joe Silha and Edward McAllister;
editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)