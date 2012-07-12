By Steve James
| NEW YORK, July 12
NEW YORK, July 12 New York City power workers
called on state regulators to order Consolidated Edison
to end its lockout of the unionized workers, charging ConEd is
violating regulatory obligations by its action in the labor
contract negotiations.
The New York State Public Service Commission, which
regulates power companies in the state, said on Thursday it has
asked ConEd to respond to the allegations by next Tuesday.
The petition, filed by lawyers for the Utility Workers Union
of America (UWUA), asks the PSC to investigate whether ConEd is
providing "quality, reliability and safety" of service, since it
locked out 8,500 UWUA members on July 1.
The utility has 5,000 managers trained to deal with power
service emergencies or failures, and has also brought in crews
from other states.
The union's petition, dated Wednesday, calls on the PSC to
direct the company to immediately end its lockout of workers
during the investigation.
Anne Dalton, a spokeswoman for the agency in Albany, said the
PSC would decide its next step after ConEd responded but noted
there was no precedent of a similar lockout in New York state.
ConEd spokesman Alan Drury confirmed receiving the PSC
request.
"The union leadership rejected our offer to extend the old
contract, without a work stoppage, while negotiations
continued," he said. "We cannot operate our energy systems
safely for New Yorkers if we do not have some kind of adequate
notice of a strike or other job action.
"Between management employees and contractors, we are able
to fill our staffing needs for emergency calls and outages,
Drury said.
Meanwhile, negotiators for both sides were sitting down for
talks on Thursday afternoon, after meeting twice previously this
week. On Tuesday, ConEd made a new contract offer in an attempt
to end the standoff, which began July 1 when the company locked
out the workers as a union strike deadline expired.
A major sticking point in the negotiations has been Con
Edison's move to phase out defined pensions for union workers,
as well as disagreement over wages and healthcare costs.
In the new offer, the company proposed to maintain the
current defined benefit pension formulas for all employees hired
before July 1, 2012 and apply a cash-balance, defined-benefit
pension formula for employees hired after that date.
Union spokesman Jon Melia said the locked-out workers were
not being paid and were having to draw unemployment as the union
only has a small strike fund, which is used to pay for lawyers.
"This is a cynical ploy by ConEd to throw the issue at the
taxpayers," he said.
Last week, there was a series of brownouts in parts of New
York City, raising fears of a bigger blackout if the system was
strained by increased demand during a brutal heat wave with
temperatures nearing 100 degrees F (38 degrees Celsius).
But temperatures this week have returned to around the
average July mark of around 85 degrees.
