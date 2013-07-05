PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, July 5 Germany's Conergy said it would file for insolvency on Friday, becoming the latest casualty in the solar sector's global crisis that has already claimed many of its peers.
Conergy said it remained confident of "achieving a continuation of the whole business operations in the context of insolvency proceedings by means of an investor". (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.
* General Wireless Operations Inc files for voluntary bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware - court filing