FRANKFURT, June 4 German solar company Conergy
has won 60-70 million euros ($74-87 million) in
investments as part of an order from U.S.-based alternative
energy firm DACC Global to build a 50 megawatt (MW) solar power
plant in Pakistan.
Conergy said on Monday the plant - to be the largest solar
plant in Pakistan - would be built jointly with Hong Kong-based
project developer Ensunt Holdings. Conergy will be in charge of
the overall planning, engineering and design of the solar park.
"This project is another step forward in our interesting
project pipeline for 2012. It underlines the relevance of the
Asian solar markets, their growth potential and further reflects
Conergy's excellent market access, global footprint and
ambitions in Asia," Conergy Chief Executive Philip Comberg said.
Total investments for the park are expected to reach about
$170-190 million, Conergy said.
The group was saved by hedge funds in early 2011 through a
debt-for-equity swap, ending years of financing troubles for the
company, once Germany's largest solar player.
It posted a loss after tax of 162 million euros in 2011.
The solar sector has come under intense pressure from fierce
competition from Asian rivals, overcapacity and falling
government subsidies for solar power, driving some players out
of business, including German groups such as Solon and
Q-Cells.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
