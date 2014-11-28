Nov 28 Confidence International AB :

* Says has entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) on acquisition of asset and liabilities of Imtech Elteknik AB's business area Säkerhet (Security)

* Estimates the acquisition to result in revenue growth for the group of 20-30 million Swedish crowns annually

* Says it is the parties' objective and intention to implement the acquisition of assets and liabilities before end of FY 2014/2015