Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Confidence International AB :
* Says has completed acquisition of assets and liabilities of Imtech Elteknik's business area Säkerhet (Security)
* Acquisition is estimated to increase Confidence annual business volume in Säkerhet & Brand (Security & Fire) of about 25-30 million Swedish crowns ($6.73 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1674 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order