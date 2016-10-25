KINSHASA Oct 25 Democratic Republic of Congo's government has proposed to parliament a 2017 budget of roughly 5.7 trillion Congolese francs ($5.2 billion), Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo said on local radio on Tuesday, down from 6.6 ($6.1 billion) trillion francs in 2016.

Matata said the reduction was due to continuing weakness in the price of key exports like copper and oil, which led the government to slash its original 2016 budget by 22 percent in May. ($1 = 1,091.7 Congolese francs) (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Emma Farge)