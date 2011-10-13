KINSHASA Oct 13 Pretoria Portland Cement Co. and NovaCimangola SA are the two final bidders to buy a 58 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's state-owned cement producer, Cimenterie Nationale (CINAT), after they had their technical bids accepted, the government said on Thursday.

Pretoria Portland valued the entire company at $75 million, and made a conditional offer of $43.5 million for the stake, according to Marc Ejiba, a government spokesman.

NovaCimangola SA made an offer of $40.6 million, noting that it would be necessary to invest $54 million within three years to fund expansion and to tackle CIMAT's debt.

"The valuation committee is going to be able to examine these offers and make their proposition (to the government)" Ejiba stated.

CINAT has a factory 200 km (130 miles) from Kinshasa capable of producing 1000 tonnes per day but has been hobbled by a lack of investment. (Created by Jonny Hogg)