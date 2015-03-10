BRAZZAVILLE, March 10 Congo Republic's ruling
coalition is seeking a change in the constitution before
elections next year that would lift restrictions on veteran
President Denis Sassou Nguesso seeking a new term, a senior
member said.
The constitution of 2002 limits the number of presidential
terms to two and excludes candidates of more than 70 years of
age in the oil-producing nation.
That would rule out Sassou-Nguesso, a 71-year-old former
military commander, who took power in 1997 at the end of a civil
war before winning disputed elections in 2002 and 2009. He had
previously ruled the former French colony from 1979 to 1992.
Jean Medard Mapika, president of the Congolese Health Front
(FCS) that forms part of the ruling coalition, said the
constitutional reform did not directly concern Sassou-Nguesso,
who has not officially declared his candidacy for 2016.
"Changing the constitution would simply mean allowing our
country to move toward development in peace. But, let's say it
frankly, it would allow the statesman Denis Sassou N'Guesso to
continue the great projects that he began many years ago to
develop Congo," Mapika told Reuters.
Sassou Nguesso's ruling Congolese Workers Party (PCT)
reportedly called last week for constitutional change to lift
the age and term restrictions for the presidency.
The FCS is calling on Sassou-Nguesso to convene a
constitutional assembly grouping all the political parties to
amend the 2002 charter.
With several veteran African leaders approaching term limits
in Africa in the coming years, including in neighbouring
Democratic Republic of Congo, the push to drop term limits in
Congo Republic is being closely watched.
Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore was toppled
by street protests in October when he attempted to change the
constitution to remove a term limit for the presidency.
(Reporting by Philon Bondenga, Writing by Daniel Flynn, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)