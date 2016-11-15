KINSHASA Nov 15 Congo state miner Gecamines
signed over its royalty rights at one of the country's largest
copper mines in January last year to an offshore company owned
by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to a copy of the
contract obtained by Global Witness and reviewed by Reuters.
The London-based advocacy group said in a statement on
Tuesday that the lost royalties from the Kamoto Copper Co (KCC)
project could cost heavily indebted Gecamines up to $880 million
by 2030, about a fifth of Congo's annual budget.
"It's troubling that the state miner Gecamines has signed
away rights to potentially huge flows of cash that should go
towards building Congo's future," Global Witness said.
Gertler's Fleurette Group, which holds a minority stake in
KCC alongside its majority shareholder, Glencore, and
Gecamines, confirmed in a statement that Africa Horizons
Investment Ltd (AHIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fleurette,
bought the rights from Gecamines but did not say for how much.
However, its statement called Global Witness's report
"damaging and defamatory", saying Fleurette stands to lose money
from the transaction owing to a fall in copper prices and KCC's
suspension of production in September 2015, both unforeseen
events that occurred after the deal was signed in January.
"Global Witness is showing either a total lack of
understanding of even the most basic business and valuation
principles, or a brazen attempt to manipulate data to suit a
pre-determined narrative," a Fleurette spokesman said.
The Fleurette spokesman said the royalty rights acquired by
AHIL expire in early 2019 - not in 2030, as Global Witness
assumes in its calculation - pointing to a provision in the
original 2008 accord between KCC, Gecamines and a Glencore
subsidiary under which KCC's payments of the royalties owed to
Gecamines could stop in March 2019.
Global Witness said Fleurette "has not been able to show
that the agreement will definitely end by 2019," and called on
it to publish the full terms of the deal with Gecamines.
Gecamines' chairman and interim director-general, who both
signed the deal, did not respond to requests for comment.
In a statement on the AHIL transaction, Glencore said: "KCC
acted in accordance with the instructions it received from
Gecamines and was not involved in the discussions between AHIL
and Gecamines."
Campaign groups have repeatedly accused Gertler of
exploiting his friendship with Democratic Republic of Congo
President Joseph Kabila to acquire mining assets at bargain
rates before selling them at a mark-up - charges he denies.
Reuters was unable to determine if Gertler's friendship with
Kabila has played a role in his ability to procure mining rights
in Congo. The minister of mines said only that he was unaware of
the Global Witness report.
The Congolese government has repeatedly denied that their
relationship gives Gertler privileged access.
CONTROVERSIAL DEALS
It was not clear in the contract whether Gecamines received
any compensation for ceding the royalty rights to AHIL, whose
address in the contract is listed in the Cayman Islands,
although Fleurette said it did pay an unspecified amount.
Glencore suspended production at KCC, the third-largest
copper mine in Africa's largest producer of the metal, in
response to a global downturn in prices. It says it expects to
resume production in early 2018.
As a result, Fleurette said, it expects to lose a
significant amount of money on the deal.
Global Witness stood by its calculation of the value of the
deal, saying it was based on information on the website of the
Toronto Stock Exchange, where KCC is listed.
"This shows projected potential royalty payments for the
life of the mine as totalling $1.596bn. Royalties are paid to
the state at a rate of 2 per cent and to Gecamines at a rate of
2.5 per cent. Gecamines' share of the total royalties amounts to
approximately 55.6 per cent of $1.596bn, or $887m," it said.
Gertler has been at the centre of several controversial
Gecamines sales before. According to the Africa Progress Panel,
headed by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Congo lost
out on $1.36 billion in potential revenue between 2010 and 2012
in five mining deals involving Gertler.
He denied any wrongdoing in those deals.
U.S. authorities, which reached a $412 million settlement in
September with the hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management LLC
for its role in bribing African officials, said in the case that
"an infamous Israeli businessman with close ties to government
officials" paid over $100 million in bribes to Congolese
officials from 2005 to 2012. A source close to the case at the
time identified him as Gertler.
Fleurette group declined to comment on the case.
Gertler has long denied paying bribes and says his
investments have contributed to Congo's economic development.
