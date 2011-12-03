* Congolese defy chaos, violence to vote
* Spin war over results in full swing
* UN leads calls for calm during tense count
By David Lewis and Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Dec 3 In a front-page cartoon
showing a ballot box full of votes locked away for safe-keeping
while a group of citizens look on, Kinshasa daily Le Potentiel
catches the mood of post-election Congo.
"Dear Ballot Box, I hope you will tell me a story with a
happy ending on December 6. It is the one I wrote," reads a
speech bubble from one onlooker of the date when provisional
results are due.
Despite chaotic preparations and outbreaks of violence,
millions of Congolese patiently lined up to vote in their
country's second post-war election on Monday, the first one to
be locally managed after a U.N.-steered 2006 poll.
It is a potentially proud moment for the nation -- at last a
chance to show the world that the former Belgian colony has what
it takes to start shaping its own destiny.
But as results are ferried from remote polling stations to
be tallied and sent to the capital, disorder during counting,
rival claims of victory and text messages with unofficial
results are creating a combustible mix.
Reuters journalists saw several examples of voters taking
the law into their own hands, in one case nearly lynching an
official accused of trying to stuff a ballot box.
At another, police were prevented from moving voter slips
from one polling station to another which had run out, as voters
feared they would be used fraudulently.
The frontline protection against fraud attempts during
overnight counts in churches and classrooms across the country
are poorly paid election officials, party representatives there
to monitor the process -- and the Congolese themselves.
Asked if the result would be credible, Muila Kayembe of the
Congolese RENOSEC election observer mission said: "We hope so --
as long as the population stays vigilant".
Incumbent President Joseph Kabila, whose support base is
largely in the Swahili-speaking east of the country, and veteran
opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, popular in the teeming
capital and southern Kasai regions, are frontrunners.
BREAK WITH THE PAST?
The candidates are preparing their positions ahead of the
result declaration.
Tshisekedi's camp has said people would "take matters into
their own hands" if the process is dishonest while Kabila's
government has said he would accept defeat but the security
forces would stop attempts to challenge results on the streets.
While former parliament speaker Vital Kamerhe has said he
will accept the results, three other opposition candidates have
called for them to be annulled. Whoever is declared winner, a
dispute of some kind is almost guaranteed.
Kabila can expect to do well in southern Katanga province
and in the east, although analysts have said his strong support
in the last elections may be diminished due to continued
insecurity and poverty.
A potential flashpoint is Kinshasa, the nation's capital and
a crumbling home to some 10 million people who have seen scant
improvements in their lives despite promises made by Kabila
after his 2006 election win.
Among Tshisekedi's supporters, there is an almost religious
belief that their candidate -- despite his 76 years and brief
stint as prime minister for ex-dictator Mobutu Sese Seko -- can
mark a genuine break with the past.
After decades in opposition and having boycotted the 2006
poll in which Kabila defeated businessman and ex-rebel leader
Jean-Pierre Bemba, the veteran Tshisekedi is seen neither
tarnished by the war nor by Congo's murky peacetime politics.
Ironically for someone who has spent years abroad, partly to
seek medical treatment, Tshisekedi has nurtured a "one of us"
image that resonates with many Congolese fed up with years of
foreign interference -- first in the Cold War and then during
two regional wars that sucked in the armies of Congo's
neighbours.
Results posted at dozens of polling stations in Kinshasa
visited by Reuters journalists this week confirmed Tshisekedi's
popularity. When he was prevented from campaigning last weekend,
tens of thousands of people took to the streets of poor
neighbourhoods.
"I have gone everywhere and it is only Tshisekedi who is
winning," said civil servant Richard Kadima, a father of two.
"I don't know what magic Mulunda will use to get his
candidate elected," he added, repeating allegations that the
head of the election commission, Daniel Mulunda Ngoy, is
pro-Kabila.
Mulunda denies such accusations. Kabila's camp has described
the unofficial vote tallies showing a Tshisekedi lead as
"fantastical".
Chaotic scenes at least one of the compilation centres in
Kinshasa, where bags of votes were being dumped on the ground
outside a warehouse, has done little to inspire confidence in
the process so far.
Tshisekedi's homelands in the southern Kasai provinces saw
some of the worst violence during voting, with dozens of polling
stations torched in frustrations over delays, prompting fears of
trouble there should Kabila be declared winner.
Both the United Nations and the European Union have appealed
for calm, while Congo's media watchdog threatened sanctions
against anyone printing information that triggered violence.
Fearing trouble, many expatriates have left the country.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Rosalind Russell)