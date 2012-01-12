* Church calls for election errors to be fixed
* Congo overwhelming Christian
* Gov't says vote outcome legitimate
By Jonny Hogg
DAKAR, Jan 12 Democratic Republic of
Congo's Catholic Church on Thursday accused the government of
"treachery, lies and terror" and urged the electoral commission
to fix errors from a controversial November presidential poll or
resign.
The move by the Church, an influential player in the
overwhelmingly Christian country, is likely to heap pressure on
President Joseph Kabila following his re-election in a vote that
was rejected by the opposition and condemned by international
observers for widespread irregularities.
"The electoral commission (must) have the courage to correct
(these) serious errors or resign," the Catholic bishops council
said in a statement read out at a special service in the
capital's largest cathedral on Thursday.
The speech, greeted by loud applause, also condemned alleged
repression of civil liberties following the release of results
from the Nov. 28 poll and called on the security forces to
disobey "unjust orders."
"We cannot build a state in a culture of treachery, lies and
terror, of militarization and the flagrant violation of the
freedom of expression," the statement, read by the secretary
general of the bishop's council, Leonard Santedi, said.
The Catholic Church had the largest network of independent
observers during the election, which was meant to show Congo's
gains in stability since a 1998-2003 war that claimed more than
five million lives.
Counting for the parliamentary vote is continuing but the
process has been engulfed by complaints from rival politicians
questioning the credibility of the process. Human Rights Watch
estimates 24 people have been killed by security forces since
Kabila's victory.
Congo's government has repeatedly rejected criticism of the
process and Kabila has said his victory "cannot be put in doubt"
even if there were irregularities.
"No electoral or sociological expert can say that president
Kabila should have had fewer votes than (opposition leader
Etienne) Tshisekedi," said Professor Eugene Banyaku, a
specialist in internal relations and consultant for Kabila's
ruling coalition.
The move by the Catholic bishops council follows criticism
of the electoral process by the archbishop of Kinshasa, Laurent
Monsengwo, who last week called for the results to be annulled
and for the population to start civil disobedience.
Tshisekedi has also rejected the results and sworn himself
in as president.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis)