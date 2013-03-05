KINSHASA, March 4 At least 70 people were killed
and thousands more fled their homes after days of fighting
between rebels and government forces in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo, aid agencies said on Tuesday.
The clashes between the army and fighters from the APCLS
militia, which began last week in the town of Kitchanga, are
just the latest violence to flare up in a region that has become
a tinder box of ethnic tensions and battles over resources.
A hospital filled with wounded civilians was shelled over
the weekend and homes have been torched, according to the French
medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres.
"Local Red Cross workers are saying 70 people dead," Cory
Kik, MSF's medical coordinator in the region, told Reuters by
telephone. "The situation is very serious ... Seeing the
burnt-out houses and the casualties, it's shocking."
Local Red Cross workers were not immediately reachable.
But one local official said that as many as 200 people were
dead or missing after the clashes and that more than 300 homes
had been destroyed.
By Tuesday, 10,000 people had gathered outside the U.N. base
in Kitchanga seeking refuge from the fighting, according to the
United Nations. That is just part of an estimated 1.8 million
people who have fled their homes in Congo's restive east because
of fighting.
A spokesman for the Congolese army - known as FARDC - said
it had driven APCLS fighters out of Kitchanga on Monday.
Colonel Olivier Hamuli blamed the fighting, some of the
bloodiest in recent months, on a personal feud between a FARDC
commanding officer and an APCLS fighter, who until recently
fought alongside government troops against the anti-Kinshasa M23
uprising.
"The army has retaken the town of Kitchanga, everything is
under control," Hamuli added.
The clashes underline the complex nature of the conflict in
eastern Congo, where personal and local grievances fuel a wider
battle between armed groups and the ill-disciplined army for
control of land and the region's rich mineral deposits.
Fighters from all sides - often high on marijuana and
alcohol - are accused of raping and killing civilians, millions
of whom have died in nearly two decades of conflict.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jon
Hemming)