KINSHASA, July 11 Democratic Republic of Congo
has delayed until year-end a ban on exports of copper and cobalt
concentrates designed to encourage miners to refine the red
metal within its borders, a senior Mining Ministry official said
on Thursday.
Several emerging resource-rich nations have sought to
discourage export of concentrates - the intermediate products
that feed smelters and refiners - to shift production to
higher-value finished metals.
Congo, one of Africa's top copper producers, ordered the ban
in April but gave mining companies 90 days to clear their
stockpiles.
"The moratorium on the ban on exporting copper and cobalt
concentrate has been prolonged until December 31," said Valery
Mukasa, chief of staff to Mining Minister Martin Kabwelulu.
Many in the industry say the ban is unrealistic as acute
electricity shortages in Congo severely hamper processing
activities.
Congo attempted to introduce similar rules in 2007 and 2010
but each time the decision was reversed.
The powerful governor of Congo's copper-producing Katanga
province, Moise Katumbi, has said he will not enforce the
measure.
The ban is unlikely to affect major producers such as
Freeport McMoRan and commodities trader Glencore
, which already process the bulk of their copper inside
the country.
Kazakh miner ENRC, which exports concentrate to be
processed across the border in Zambia, is likely to be among the
companies hardest hit by the ban. It is commissioning a new
mine, Frontier, that will produce 40,000 tonnes of copper in
concentrate in 2013.
Other miners currently exporting concentrate include Mawson
West and Tiger Resources.