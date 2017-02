KINSHASA Feb 12 Democratic Republic of Congo Finance Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon was seriously injured in a plane crash on Sunday that claimed the life of President Joseph Kabila's chief adviser, the government said.

"The minister of finance and ambassador (Antoine) Ngonda were heavily wounded," government spokesman Lambert Mende said by telephone of the accident near the eastern town of Bukavu, in which a pilot was also killed. Ngonda is a roving ambassador for Kabila. (reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; writing by Mark John)