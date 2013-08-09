(Fixes typo in lead)
BRAZZAVILLE/KINSHASA, Aug 9 Democratic Republic
of Congo will start talks next week aimed at easing a political
standoff in the capital and ending remote rebellions, with the
leader of neighbouring Congo Republic taking some form of
mediating role.
DRC's last major war ended a decade ago, but localised
rebellions, as well as rampant corruption, have hamstrung
efforts to rebuild the vast former Belgian colony, a target for
billions of dollars of foreign investment.
As well as the "M23" rebellion near the border with Rwanda
in the east, and one in the in the Katangan copper belt in the
south, political tensions have simmered in the capital Kinshasa,
in the west, since President Joseph Kabila's 2011 re-election in
a vote the opposition says was riddled by fraud.
Now, the political opposition will take part in talks with
the government, rebel groups and civil society, after Congo
Republic's president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, agreed to
"accompany" the process, although his role and the scope of the
discussions are yet to be clarified.
"We came to meet the president to tell him that we will
start our dialogue next week," Kengo Wa Dondo, president of
DRC's senate, told reporters late on Thursday after meeting
Nguesso in Congo Republic's capital, Brazzaville.
A spokesman for the president confirmed he had accepted the
role, the exact nature of which will be clarified in further
meetings in Kinshasa.
"He is available 24 hours a day. What more can you say?" Wa
Dondo said.
The two nation's capitals are separated only by the Congo
River but Nguesso's involvement comes after years of strained
relations with Kabila.
Problems stemmed mainly from accusations by Kinshasa that
Brazzaville was harbouring alleged coup plotters accused of
trying to topple Kabila's government
A visit by Kabila to his counterpart last month to discuss
regional politics, including the M23 rebellion, appears to have
laid the foundations for Nguesso's involvement.
TALKS STALLED
Kinshasa is already holding talks with the M23 rebels, who
briefly seized the eastern city of Goma last year in a major
embarrassment to both Congo and a 19,000-strong United Nations
peacekeeping mission.
But those negotiations, hosted by Uganda, have stalled and
the Congolese army has gained ground in the fighting.
A separate group of rebels carried out an attack in March on
Lubumbashi, the capital of the copper mining province of
Katanga, which neighbours Zambia in the southeast, exposing
Kinshasa's vulnerability to gunmen feeding off local grievances
and years of secessionist sentiment.
A beefed-up U.N. force tasked with tackling all rebels in
Congo is soon due to be operational but it is not clear who they
will target first.
Wa Dondo gave no details on the structure of the talks but
confirmed that armed groups would be involved.
Albert Moleka, spokesman for leading opposition politician
Etienne Tshisekedi, said that they would welcome Nguesso's
mediation in the process but that questions remained over what
will be on the agenda.
"There's a link between the problems in the east of the
country and the west (Kinshasa), and there's a link between
those problems and the badly managed elections of 2011," he
said.
"There needs to be facilitation so everyone can agree what
the dialogue should discuss."
