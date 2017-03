KINSHASA, June 6 The Democratic Republic of Congo's economy is on track to grow by 8.3 percent this year and could reach double-digit growth by 2014, Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo said on Thursday.

"The level of growth this year ... will be 8.3 percent," he told an economic conference in Kinshasa. "If everything goes well, next year all records will be broken if the economy reaches double-digit growth, which the government is trying to achieve."