KINSHASA, April 15 Tax authorities in Democratic
Republic of Congo have failed to account for $88 million in
revenue from the booming mining sector, according to a
representative of a global anti-corruption campaign.
Congo has attracted international firms including
Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore and Randgold
to mine its rich copper, cobalt and gold deposits, but remains
one of the most corrupt countries on earth.
The missing funds date from 2010 and tax bodies should have
paid them into the central bank, said Mack Dumba Jeremy,
national coordinator in Congo for the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI).
But he said the DGRAD tax agency had been unable to prove
that the payment was made. Attempts to find the money had been
going on since January, said Jeremy, who stopped short of
accusing the authorities of corruption.
"DGRAD must prove that the money actually arrived in the
public treasury in 2010. If they can't then the executive
committee of EITI will go to the courts in order to launch an
inquiry into the whereabouts of this $88 million," Jeremy told
journalists.
EITI is an international initiative which aims to improve
transparency in resource-rich countries by tallying up the
amount paid by companies and how much governments say they
receive.
Congo is currently a candidate to become a full member of
EITI although it is unclear whether it will meet the standards
required.
No one from DGRAD or the government was immediately
available for comment. Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo has
repeatedly promised to tackle corruption.
Matata Ponyo survived a challenge to his authority on Monday
after more than 40 legislators who had previously signed a
motion of censure against him withdrew their signatures.
That scuppered opposition attempts to force a vote of no
confidence in the government for various alleged failings,
including mismanagement of government funds.
Watchdog Transparency International ranks Congo 160th out of
176 countries in its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2012, with
a score of just 21 out of 100.