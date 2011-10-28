* Organisers: Congo election on track for Nov 28
* Campaigning launched on Friday
* Incumbent President Kabila seen as favourite
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Oct 28 Election campaigning began in
the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday and organisers said
the polls will go ahead on Nov. 28 despite concerns over whether
preparations have been adequate.
Planning for the presidential and legislative elections has
been dogged by logistical problems and spiralling costs as
organisers race to deploy thousands of tonnes of electoral kit
in the vast and unstable Central African nation.
More than 180,000 ballot boxes have yet to arrive from China
and ballot papers are still being printed in South Africa, but
the elections will be held on time, said Daniel Ngoy Mulunda,
the president of the electoral commission, known as CENI.
"My friends, we are more than ready... We will not have a
delay," he said told a news conference on Thursday evening to
launch the month-long campaign.
The decision not to order foldable ballot boxes could make
them harder to transport, according to Fidel Sarassoro, deputy
head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, which is helping
with logistics.
"The sooner we have all the information from CENI the
better," he said. "It's going to be very tight but it's still
possible."
Many people remain "very very reluctant" to believe both
polls will happen on time, said Albert Moleka, spokesman for the
veteran politician and leading opposition candidate Etienne
Tshisekedi.
Tshisekedi will not accept delaying the presidential vote
but putting back the parliamentary election is possible if that
were to prove necessary, Moleka said.
"The Congolese people don't want some kind of devalued
elections, they want fair, transparent and credible elections."
Many observers and diplomats fear that staging the votes
separately would hand a landslide victory to the new president
when parliamentary polls are held. Previously the opposition has
rejected the idea.
KABILA FAVOURITE
Eleven candidates are vying for the presidency and more than
18,000 are due to run for parliament. President Joseph Kabila is
favourite to be re-elected despite facing stiff opposition from
Tshisekedi and a former ally, Vital Kamerhe.
The campaign got off to a slow start in Congo's sprawling
and ramshackle capital, with only a few scattered political
posters to be seen on Friday morning, most backing Kabila.
Dozens of youths gathered outside the offices of the ruling
PPRD party, where they were being handed "Kabila 100 percent"
flags and motorcycles painted in the party's yellow colours.
The opposition is suffering from a lack of funds said Lord
Ngwakana, one of a handful of Tshisekedi supporters singing
anti-Kabila songs outside their party headquarters.
"In time things will get better, it is totally natural that
there's some timidity at the start," he said, adding that
clashes between rival supporters were likely as polling day
approaches.
Pre-electoral violence is already on the rise, according to
a statement on Friday signed by more than 40 local and
international NGOs, whilst Human Rights Watch warned politicians
against using hate speech in their campaigns.
"Candidates who incite violence could provoke a bloody
election campaign, and judicial authorities need to step in to
stop it," HRW's senior Africa researcher Anneke van Woudenberg
said in a statement.
CENI's Mulunda urged politicians to respect the law in the
run-up to voting day but said the elections would be peaceful.
"There will be no war, there will be no trouble," he said.
"There won't even be rain on November 28, we're going to stop
it. I've already started praying for that."
