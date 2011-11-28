* At least three dead after gunmen attack polling station
* Locals burn three other polling stations
* Scuffles and confusion among voters
* Election meant to gauge post-conflict gains
By David Lewis and Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Nov 28 Deadly violence, arson
and widespread voter confusion marred Democratic Republic of
Congo's second post-war election on Monday, raising concerns of
a protracted dispute over the outcome.
Masked gunmen attacked a polling station in the southern
mining province of Katanga before three of them were killed by
security forces, and locals burnt down three polling stations in
the neighbouring opposition heartland of West Kasai.
Many voters trekked between voting stations confused over
where to cast their ballots, and scuffles broke out over
shortages of voting materials and allegations of fraud.
"I voted. I left at 7 in the morning. I have been to five
schools," said Bercam Nzangi, a Kinshasa resident. "I was able
to do this but what about those mammas who can't read and write
or don't have transport. This is organised chaos."
Election commission official Matthieu Mpita told reporters
polling stations would remain open as long as it takes to
complete voting, describing operations so far as "satisfactory".
Election workers began counting at some stations by nightfall.
Congo's election, pitting incumbent President Joseph Kabila
against main challenger Etienne Tshisekedi and nine other
rivals, is meant to gauge progress since a 1998-2003 war that
killed more than five million people.
But concerns are mounting that a chaotic poll will pave the
way for dispute between Kabila and Tshisekedi over the eventual
results. A contested election in Ivory Coast, in West Africa,
rekindled a civil war there earlier this year.
"If such a standoff takes place, a lot will depend on what
the other candidates (...) do and how Kabila's forces react to
what could potentially be massive displays of support for the
opposition in the capital," said J. Peter Pham, director of the
U.S.-based Michael S. Ansari Africa Center.
Kabila is seen as favourite in the poll after his government
pushed through a law scrapping the need for a run-off if no
candidate secures a majority in the first round, and the
opposition failed to unite around a single candidate.
Provisional results are due Dec. 6.
AUTOMATIC WEAPONS
Police presence was heavy in the capital Kinshasa, where at
least three people were killed in violence on Saturday, and
there were numerous reports of shootings after nightfall.
Angry residents made a bonfire of ballot papers in one area
of Kinshasa after an electoral commission official was accused
of fraud, according to international observers.
A leader of the Carter Center election observer mission,
John Stremlau, said the organisation had flagged logistical
problems ahead of the vote.
"What we are seeing is the cost of that in a lot of voters
who are frustrated and not getting to the polls in time and not
being given clear instructions as to how the procedure will
work," he told Reuters.
A spokesman for the European Union observer mission said
some EU observers had been pulled back from parts of the
country, including areas of Kinshasa, due to security concerns.
"It's obviously a problem (that we're missing the count),
but it's a choice between safety and observation," Renaud Dewit
said, adding that the EU mission would decide whether it was
safe to redeploy teams on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Congolese security forces detained a
dozen suspects after masked gunmen using automatic weapons
attacked a polling station in Katanga.
"Three people were killed, seven were arrested and five
handed themselves over after being surrounded by the army,"
Moise Katumbi, the governor of the local Katanga province told
Reuters by telephone from the city.
Human Rights Watch researcher Ida Sawyer said two policemen
may also have been killed in the same attack, though that could
not be confirmed.
In West Kasai, locals burnt down three polling stations and
police fired shots to disperse about 100 people who gathered
outside the mayor's office in the town of Mbuji-Mayi complaining
they did not know were to vote.
One female RENOSEC observer was seriously injured after
being attacked by crowds fearing electoral fraud in nearby
Kananga, Francois Badibanga, spokesman for the Congolese
electoral monitoring organisation said.
Kabila came to power when his father Laurent was
assassinated in 2001. Kabila then won the 2006 poll.
Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, Kabila warned
against a return to widespread violence.
"Our country has come a long way, from war and conflict of
every type. We must take care not to go back to that," he said.
(Additional reporting by Kenny Katombe in Goma; writing by
Richard Valdmanis and Mark John; editing by Philippa Fletcher)