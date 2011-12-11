* Congo opposition says will begin protest next week
* Opposition has called for international mediation
* Gunfire heard in Kinshasa early on Sunday
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Dec 11 Democratic Republic of
Congo's opposition will call for peaceful marches across the
country early next week to protest against Joseph Kabila's
disputed election victory, a spokesman for veteran opposition
leader Etienne Tshisekedi said on Sunday.
Tshisekedi, a veteran opposition politician who finished
second in the poll but declared himself president on Friday, is
hopeful that the international community can mediate a solution
to the crisis, Albert Moleka told Reuters.
"We insist that the protests will be non-violent The
population know this may be a long, long walk but they are ready
for it," Moleka said.
Kinshasa, Congo's populous capital on the banks of the Congo
river was mostly quiet with reports of sporadic gunfire on
Sunday amid a security crackdown which has seen police and
military mobilised and the SMS message network suspended
nationwide.
Congo's police chief General Charles Bisengimana said at
least four prisoners were shot dead after an attempted breakout
from a Kinshasa jail early on Sunday, but gave no details of any
other casualties of post-election violence.
"It's calm, life is getting back to normal and people are
going about their business," Bisengimana said by telephone when
asked about the general security situation in the country.
The elections, only the second since the country emerged
from a vicious civil war in 2003, have come under growing
criticism for irregularities and alleged fraud.
The Carter Center, the U.S.-based watchdog, said in a report
on Saturday that the provisional results released by the
electoral commission (CENI) lacked credibility, joining a
growing number of voices to express concern over the elections.
A turnout of more than 100 percent in Kabila's home region
and the disappearance of results from more than 2,000 polling
stations in the largely opposition capital suggested "serious
irregularities," the rights group said in a statement.
"It is evident that multiple locations, notably several
Katanga province constituencies, reported impossibly high rates
of 99 to 100 percent voter turnout with all, or nearly all,
votes going to incumbent President Joseph Kabila," it said.
"These and other observations point to mismanagement of the
results process and compromise the integrity of the presidential
election," the statement said.
FEARS OF CONFLICT
Part funded by Western donors including Britain, the United
States and the European Union, the elections are seen as crucial
to re-enforcing stability in Congo. But there are fears that a
contested result could drag the country back into conflict.
Security forces and opposition supporters clashed across the
country on Friday and Saturday, with gunfire being reported in
several cities and at least one person killed.
In London on Saturday evening, police arrested 143 people
after a demonstration against Kabila's reelection, a day after
about 200 people were arrested in similar violent protests in
Brussels, capital of Congo's former colonial ruler Belgium.
Other observer groups have expressed concern about problems
in the run up to the polls, and the European Union is expected
to release a statement in the coming days.
The electoral commission, headed by an adviser to Kabila,
said it would launch an investigation into the irregularities.
CENI spokesman Mathieu Mpita said he was "very disturbed" by
some of the figures. The Supreme Court is expected to ratify the
results before Dec. 17.
The government has warned Tshisekedi that declaring himself
president is illegal and could spark further violence. Britain
and the African Union are among those who have called for calm.
Tshisekedi's spokesman Moleka said Western and African
nations were expected to become more involved in trying to end
the standoff, and contacts had already been made with some
governments.
Kabila, who came to power in 2001 following the
assassination of his father, before winning elections in 2006,
has yet to speak following the results.
Tshisekedi had hoped to capitalize on growing frustrations
within the country over the government's failure to tackle
corruption or insecurity, particularly in the east of the
country, where rebel groups still roam.
