KINSHASA Dec 13 Lack of transparency
during vote count in the Democratic Republic of Congo's
elections, undermined the credibility of results in which
incumbent Joseph Kabila was declared winner, the European
Union's observer mission said on Tuesday.
Kabila, who won 49 percent of the vote, has dismissed
concerns over irregularities and corruption.
The observer mission of the 27-nation EU said that a chaotic
compilation process, coupled with the fact that observers were
not allowed to witness certain crucial stages undermined "the
confidence and credibility of the results announced".
"The publication of the provisional results remains
characterised by a lack of transparency," it said in a
statement.
The EU said observers had been prevented from doing their
job in parts of the vast country, including Kabila's political
heartland of Katanga and opposition stronghold Kinshasa, where
votes from more than 2,000 polling stations have disappeared.
"Problems with electoral registration meant that 17 percent
of voters were able to vote despite not being on the list, more
than double the figure for 2006," the EU said.
Nationwide, votes from nearly 5,000 polling stations were
not counted, affecting a possible 1.6 million voters, according
to the EU, while figures from some polling stations did not
tally with the electoral commission's figures, notably in the
Katanga's provincial capital Lubumbashi.
Kabila has brushed off doubts over the credibility of the
polls while the head of the election commission has said any
irregularities during the poll were not enough to have changed
the outcome.
The Nov. 28 vote was meant to move Congo towards greater
stability after a 1998-2003 war that killed more than five
million people. Instead it was marked by violence and chaotic
preparations in addition to the allegations of fraud.
Veteran opposition challenger Etienne Tshisekedi, who came
second, called the outcome "a provocation" and said he
considered himself Congo's new president.
Another opposition challenger, Vital Kamerhe, said he had
lodged a formal complaint with the Supreme Court charged with
ratifying the results. The court has until Saturday to either
validate the results or annul some or all of the results.
"It is the responsibility of political actors and Congolese
institutions to carry out their own investigation of the results
and to identify solutions to the current situation," Maria
Nedelcheva, the head of the EU mission said in the statement.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Louise Ireland)