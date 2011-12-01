* Outcome of presidential vote not expected until Dec. 6
* Parliamentary result not due for 45 days
* EU repeats call for calm first made before election
KINSHASA, Dec 1 The European Union's
observer mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo called for
calm on Thursday while votes were counted after elections marred
by chaos, violence and fraud claims.
Results of the presidential vote are not expected until Dec.
6, and the outcome of the parliamentary election will not be
known until the end of January.
Congo's national election commission (CENI) is tallying
results from over 60,000 polling stations in the minerals-rich
Central African nation after organisational problems meant
voting had to be extended over three days.
"I would like to ... express the wish that the later stages
of the electoral process take place without violence and in a
transparent way so that these elections strengthen democracy in
the country," EU observer mission head Maria Nedelcheva told a
news conference in the capital Kinshasa.
The EU and the United Nations called for restraint before
the vote when at least three people were killed in street
clashes.
At least eight people were killed in fighting linked to
voting earlier this week, the country's second vote since the
2003 end of a civil war, marred also by shortages of election
materials and confusion over voter lists.
While three opposition candidates have called for the vote
to be cancelled, alleging fraud, President Joseph Kabila's main
rivals Etienne Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe have said the vote
was good enough despite widespread incidents of irregularities.
The
Nedelcheva said organisational and communication weaknesses
added to confusion during voting but said it was too early to
make a judgment on the validity of the poll.
An EU report noted cases of monitors from some political
parties being barred from verifying the vote, and cited
opposition concerns over the independence of the Supreme Court
which will ultimately ratify the result.
Muila Kayembe, president of the Congolese RENOSEC election
observer mission, called for the results to be accepted by all
parties despite irregularities or problems in around 15 percent
of polling stations they visited.
"The cases of organised fraud (that we saw) were deplorable
but the population denounced them. Because of this, we can say
the results would be acceptable," Kayembe told Reuters.
African observer missions on Wednesday praised the poll as
broadly satisfactory and urged all parties to accept the result.
However the U.S.-based Carter Center raised some concerns and
said it was too early to make a judgment.
(Reporting by David Lewis and Jonny Hogg; Writing by Bate
Felix; Editing by Louise Ireland)