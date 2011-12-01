* Outcome of presidential vote not expected until Dec. 6

KINSHASA, Dec 1 The European Union's observer mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo called for calm on Thursday while votes were counted after elections marred by chaos, violence and fraud claims.

Results of the presidential vote are not expected until Dec. 6, and the outcome of the parliamentary election will not be known until the end of January.

Congo's national election commission (CENI) is tallying results from over 60,000 polling stations in the minerals-rich Central African nation after organisational problems meant voting had to be extended over three days.

"I would like to ... express the wish that the later stages of the electoral process take place without violence and in a transparent way so that these elections strengthen democracy in the country," EU observer mission head Maria Nedelcheva told a news conference in the capital Kinshasa.

The EU and the United Nations called for restraint before the vote when at least three people were killed in street clashes.

At least eight people were killed in fighting linked to voting earlier this week, the country's second vote since the 2003 end of a civil war, marred also by shortages of election materials and confusion over voter lists.

While three opposition candidates have called for the vote to be cancelled, alleging fraud, President Joseph Kabila's main rivals Etienne Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe have said the vote was good enough despite widespread incidents of irregularities.

Nedelcheva said organisational and communication weaknesses added to confusion during voting but said it was too early to make a judgment on the validity of the poll.

An EU report noted cases of monitors from some political parties being barred from verifying the vote, and cited opposition concerns over the independence of the Supreme Court which will ultimately ratify the result.

Muila Kayembe, president of the Congolese RENOSEC election observer mission, called for the results to be accepted by all parties despite irregularities or problems in around 15 percent of polling stations they visited.

"The cases of organised fraud (that we saw) were deplorable but the population denounced them. Because of this, we can say the results would be acceptable," Kayembe told Reuters.

African observer missions on Wednesday praised the poll as broadly satisfactory and urged all parties to accept the result. However the U.S.-based Carter Center raised some concerns and said it was too early to make a judgment. (Reporting by David Lewis and Jonny Hogg; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Louise Ireland)