* Outcome of presidential vote not expected until Dec. 6
* Parliamentary result not due for 45 days
* EU repeats call for calm first made before election
(Adds media watchdog paragraph 7, election observer paragraph
9)
By Jonny Hogg and David Lewis
KINSHASA, Dec 1 The United Nations led
appeals for calm in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday
as vote-talliers pushed ahead with the count after elections
marred by chaos, violence and fraud claims.
Results of the presidential vote in the vast country are not
expected until Dec. 6, while the outcome of a parliamentary
election with no fewer than 18,500 candidates will have to wait
until mid-January.
Election observers have signalled cases of attempted fraud
such as ballot-stuffing, shortages of voting materials and
confusion over the electoral register, while violence linked to
the poll has claimed at least eight lives.
Unofficial vote tallies are being sold on the streets of the
capital Kinshasa, while opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi's
party has upped the stakes by declaring he is due to win a poll
which President Joseph Kabila says will grant him a new mandate.
Roger Meece, head of the 17,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping
force issued a statement asking "all political leaders to urge
their partisans to refrain from any violence or other acts that
may disrupt the electoral process.
"The Special Representative further calls on all political
leaders and the general population to remain calm, await the
pronouncement by the CENI (election commission) on the
preliminary results of the elections and to address any
grievances they may have through peaceful means," Meece said.
Local media monitoring body CSAC warned media on Thursday
against publishing partial results before the official
announcement. UN-backed Radio Okapi quoted CSAC president Jean
Bosco Bahala they would take action against journalists who
reported information that incited violence.
While three opposition candidates have called for the vote
to be cancelled, alleging fraud, Kabila's main rivals Etienne
Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe have said the vote was good enough
despite widespread irregularities.
Congolese electoral observer body RENOSEC said it witnessed
irregularities or problems at around 15 percent of polling
stations visited, and called on parties to accept the outcome.
The African Union observer mission also praised the poll as
broadly satisfactory and urged all parties to accept the result.
However the U.S.-based Carter Center raised concerns and said it
was too early to make a judgment.
Meece said he shared concerns over irregularities and "the
need to assess their impact on the electoral process". The
European Union observer mission has also said it is too early to
judge whether the poll was credible.
"I would like to ... express the wish that the later stages
of the electoral process take place without violence and in a
transparent way so that these elections strengthen democracy in
the country," EU observer mission head Maria Nedelcheva told a
news conference in Kinshasa.
RIVAL SPIN
Auguring possible disputes ahead, rival factions have begun
jostling to put their spin on the vote based on unofficial
tallies of votes made by their party supporters.
"We're warning the outgoing government against trying
anything aimed at frustrating the popular will and victory of
the Congolese people," Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo, secretary-
general of Tshisekedi's UDPS party, told a news conference.
Kabila's ruling PPRD party dismissed UDPS figures pointing
to a Tshisekedi win as "fantastical" and said it was 100 percent
confident that the incumbent would triumph.
"Nobody can proclaim the results except the CENI, they've
not published anything yet," PPRD Secretary-General Evariaste
Boshab told a separate news conference, outside which party
agents nonetheless handed out unofficial figures claiming a
Kabila victory.
(Reporting by David Lewis and Jonny Hogg; Writing by Mark John;
Editing by Andrew Roche)