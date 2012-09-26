By Jonny Hogg
| KINSHASA, Sept 26
KINSHASA, Sept 26 The European Union has frozen
further budgetary support to Rwanda over allegations that the
Central African state supports anti-government rebels in
neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, the EU's ambassador
to Congo said on Wednesday.
The EU is the latest western partner to impose aid
suspensions against Kigali over an independent United Nations
report that said Rwanda was behind a six-month rebellion in
Congo's eastern hills, which has forced 470,000 people to flee
their homes.
"It was agreed to freeze the programme of budgetary
assistance and to not agree to any supplementary budgetary
credit for Rwanda without them giving signs of co-operating,"
Jean-Michel Dumond, the EU's ambassador in Kinshasa, told the
U.N.-backed broadcaster Radio Okapi.
A spokesman for the EU in Brussels had said on Monday that
existing projects would continue, but that a decision on
additional budget support would be delayed until Rwanda's role
in the unrest is clarified.
Although the scale of cuts was not given, the EU website
says that the EU agreed a six-year budget support deal with
Kigali in 2009, worth up to 175 million euros ($225 million).
Rwanda has repeatedly denied any involvement with the M23
rebel group in Congo.
Rwanda's foreign minister Louise Mushikiwabo responded to
news of the cuts on the social networking site Twitter. "EU
suspending 'new aid' to Rwanda is either old news or designed to
mislead. No such decision has been taken," she wrote.
Last month President Paul Kagame hit out at donors who cut
aid and he launched a so-called "dignity fund" to help to wean
the country off its dependence on outside help.
Presidents Kagame and Congo's Joseph Kabila are due to join
a U.N. crisis meeting in New York on Thursday, aimed at trying
to find a solution to the problem.
On Monday U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met both
leaders to push for a solution, only for Kabila to make indirect
reference to Rwanda's alleged support for M23 in his speech
before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
Other countries, including the United States, Sweden and the
Netherlands have all suspended aid to Rwanda, which relies on
donors for about 40 percent of its budget. However, Britain
unblocked part of its cash this month, praising the Rwandans for
constructively engaging in the search for peace.
Aid agencies say that the situation on the ground remains
serious and the U.N.'s refugee agency has called for an
additional $40 million to help those displaced by fighting.
Rwanda and Congo have a long history of tensions and Kigali
has repeatedly backed armed movements in its neighbour, citing
the need to tackle Rwandan rebels who use Congo as a base.
Critics say that Kagame's government has used its influence
to build lucrative political and economic networks in its
resource-rich neighbour, with officials and human rights groups
saying that minerals continue to be smuggled out of the region
through Rwanda.