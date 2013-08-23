(refiles to amend byline; story text unchanged)
* Fighting continues near Goma in eastern Congo
* Congo army says pushed back M23 rebel thrust
* U.N. brigade backed Congo army in clash -spokesman
By Kenny Katombe
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 23 A new
U.N. combat brigade formed to try to neutralise armed groups in
Congo by force if needed fired artillery at M23 rebels menacing
the eastern border city of Goma anew, U.N. and Congolese
military officers said on Friday.
It was the brigade's first clash with M23 in support of
government forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The
U.N. force, composed of Tanzanian, South African and Malawian
soldiers, was created by the U.N. Security Council in March.
Fighting entered a third successive day near Goma, a city of
about a million people on the Rwandan border, after a relative
lull in the 18-month-old M23 rebellion. Goma was briefly seized
by the M23 last year and the United Nations pledged in July to
prevent the rebels from getting back within range of the city.
But the rebels this week entered a security zone ringing
Goma that had been established by the robustly-mandated U.N.
Intervention Brigade earlier this month, and at least two people
were killed when three shells landed in the city centre.
U.N. Lieutenant-Colonel Felix Basse said another M23 shell
crashed near Munigi on Goma's outskirts, where a U.N.
peacekeepers' base is located, causing some civilian casualties.
"Of course we responded with artillery, as we cannot accept
any threat to the population. That's why we retaliated," he told
Reuters by telephone from Goma.
Clashes between M23 and the Congolese army continued early
on Friday with government forces repelling two rebel assaults,
according to Colonel Olivier Hamuli, spokesman for the Congolese
army, known as FARDC. "The (U.N.) brigade is engaged on our
side, they're supporting us with their artillery," he said.
Basse could not confirm further brigade involvement in
Friday's fighting.
An M23 spokesman did not confirm on Friday that they had
been fired on by U.N. peacekeeping troops and said the group was
trying to avoid direct clashes with them.
"It's not just the brigade we're trying to avoid fighting
but the FARDC too ... If the army carries on attacking us we're
going to defend ourselves," Amani Kabash said. "The army has got
tanks and helicopters and they haven't pushed us back at all.
That's why they're crying for MONUSCO to help."
A South African military spokesman said the country's troops
in Congo had not clashed with M23. "The fight is taking place
near where our troops are positioned. We have a defensive line
but we have not engaged," Siphiwe Dlamini said.
