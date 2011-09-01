KINSHASA, Sept 1 Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed to France Telecom that it is the sole bidder for the government's 49 percent stake in China Congo Telecom, a France Telecom official said on Thursday.

Elie Girard, France Telecom's executive director of the strategy and development, said the news was an important step but the financial package still needed to be agreed upon.

France Telecom is already in exclusive negotiations with Chinese firm ZTE to buy their 51 percent stake to take over CCT, the fourth biggest mobile phone operator in Congo with 1.5 million subscribers. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Lewis and Jon Loades-Carter)