By Jonny Hogg

KINSHASA, Sept 1 Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed to France Telecom that it is the sole bidder for the government's 49 percent stake in China Congo Telecom, a France Telecom official said on Thursday.

France Telecom is already in exclusive negotiations with Chinese firm ZTE to buy their 51 percent stake to take over CCT, the fourth biggest mobile phone operator in Congo with 1.5 million subscribers.

The purchase is part of a broader plan to seek growth in emerging markets to counter competition at home.

"We've made an important step, but not the final step of the process of the withdrawal of the (Congolese) state from CCT and the acquisition," Elie Girard, France Telecom's executive director of the strategy and development, told Reuters.

Girard said a final financial package would still need to be agreed with the government.

CCT is "extremely indebted" and any deal would involve taking on and restructuring those debts, he added, without giving any details on the figures involved.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters in July that the deal could cost France Telecom roughly 300 million euros ($432 million), largely due to the debt burden.

France Telecom is pursuing growth in emerging markets to offset intensifying competition at home, with Chief Executive Stephane Richard aiming to double revenue in emerging markets to 7 billion euros ($10.1 billion) by 2015, largely through acquisitions.

Congo, a country of some 65 million people, had a mobile phone penetration rate of about 17 percent in 2010, according to the International Telecomunication Union.

India's Bharti Airtel and Vodacom, a joint venture between South Africa's Vodacom and a local company, are currently the country's leading mobile phone providers. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Editing by David Lewis and Jon Loades-Carter)