Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 20 Congo rebels have taken control of the eastern city of Goma after days of clashes with U.N.-backed Congolese soldiers, a spokesman for the M23 rebel group said on Tuesday.
A Reuters witness saw scores of heavily armed rebels walking through the city unchallenged as United Nations peacekeepers watched and small groups of residents greeted them.
"The town of Goma fell at 11:33 local time, despite the attack helicopters, despite the heavy weapons, the FARDC (Congo army) has let the town fall into our hands," M23 spokesman Colonel Vianney Kazarama said by telephone.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.